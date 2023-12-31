US Navy sinks three Houthi militant boats in the Red Sea after they attacked a Maersk merchant ship with missiles – amid heightened operations to protect vital shipping lane

The US Navy has destroyed several ‘small’ Houthi boats that attempted to board a container ship in the Red Sea, officials said.The incident, confirmed by The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), comes as the US continues its patrol mission to counter threats from the Iranian-backed rebel group.The crew of Singapore-flagged vessel with capacity to carry 14,000 containers was said to be safe, but the number of militants killed, as of 7:30am, remains unknown.In a statement, military officials described how they deployed helicopters to sink three of the militant boats, while letting a fourth escape. The attack was the latest by the rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting vessels to show support for the Palestinian group Hamas amid its war with Israel. Maersk, the shipping giant that owns the vessel, has called off operations to assess the threat.

READ MORE