WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The Navy was the most obese service at 22%, beating out the Air Force on 18%, and the Army on 17%. The Marine Corps is by far the leanest service, on 8.3%.

Thomas Spoehr, a retired lieutenant general who researches health and obesity, said: “The U.S. military is a subset of U.S. society and America is the most obese country in the world, with over one-third of adults qualified as obese.”

“The problem of increased obesity increasingly erodes readiness. Service members are less able to cope with physical loads and stress. Obesity is an underlying cause of many chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Obesity contributes to joint problems, especially knees and hips. All these issues contribute to service members unable to perform their primary mission when the need arises.”

Lack of exercise, large portions, high calorie content, and less emphasis on physical education in schools, problems across society, all play a factor. Some military habits are also a problem, such as the notorious obsession with sugary energy drinks seen across all branches. “Sailors drink plenty of energy drinks and we know that’s not healthy,” Drennan said. “We get resupplied at sea with pallets of those things.”