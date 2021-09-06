NY Post

The US Navy has identified the five sailors who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego last week. The victims are Lt. Bradley Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class James Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. Foster, who was married and had a daughter, graduated from California State University Maritime Academy. “Brad Foster represents the very best of Cal Maritime,both during his time at our academy and later in his service to the nation,” the school’s president, Tom Cropper, said in a statement. “Enthusiastic, optimistic, and mature beyond his years, Brad took the road less traveled. I, like so many others in the Cal Maritime family, am heartbroken,” said Cropper.

