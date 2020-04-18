New York Post:

A US military reconnaissance jet was reportedly spotted flying near Taiwan’s airspace — the 12th time in the past three weeks that American military planes had been detected near the area.

Citing flight data posted on Twitter by a military air movement tracker, the Taipei Times reported that a RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the South China Sea on Tuesday.

The move comes just one day after Japan and Taipei were forced to keep an eye on a Chinese aircraft carrier and its strike group as it sailed past Taiwan, China’s staunchest rival.

Read more at The New York Post