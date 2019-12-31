FOX BUSINESS

Last year military pay increased by 2.6%

The new year will bring a welcome gift to many members of the U.S. armed services – one of the biggest pay raises in years. The military budget for fiscal 2020 – of $738 billion – will increase service member pay by 3.1 percent. Federal civilian pay is also set to rise by 3.1 percent. The raise will increase pay for enlisted members with less than two years of service to more than six years of service by amounts varying from $1,733 (E-1 with less than two years of service) to $3,837 (E-7 with over six years of service), according to the Navy’s pay chart. An officer at the highest pay grade with more than 10 years of service will get a $12,579 bump.

