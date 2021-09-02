Al Arabiya English:

Images shared on Twitter allegedly showing trucks belonging to the Iranian army transporting US Humvees taken from Afghanistan on a highway connecting the central city of Semnan to the city of Garmsar, southeast of the capital Tehran.

Several US military armored vehicles, which allegedly belonged to the Afghan army before the Taliban took over control of the country, were spotted in Iran on Wednesday, images shared on social media showed.

Bismillah Mohammadi, Afghanistan’s defense minister before the Taliban takeover, tweeted one of the images circulating online, calling Iran a “bad neighbor.”

“Afghanistan’s bad days won’t last forever,” he added in the same tweet.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the images.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify the authenticity of those images shared on social media.

Iran, jubilant with the US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan, has hinted that its stance on the Taliban will depend on the group’s behavior.

“The nature of our relationship with governments depends on the nature of their relationship with us,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday.

Iran shares a 560-mile border with Afghanistan.

There is no definitive figure yet for the number of US military equipment – left behind after the American withdrawal on Monday – the Taliban have seized since taking control of the country last month.

There is concern in Washington that the weapons seized by the Taliban could be handed over to US adversaries or be used to attack US-interests in the region, Reuters reported.

Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said on Tuesday that US forces demilitarized equipment before they had completely withdrawn from Afghanistan, which angered the Taliban.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan on August 15, the Taliban have taken control of a treasure trove of military equipment that had been given to the Afghan government by the US.

