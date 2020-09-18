New York Post:

A massive takedown by the US Marshals in Oklahoma netted more than 260 suspects — including 141 gang members — and located five missing children, authorities said.

Playing out over the course of two months, “Operation Triple Beam” ultimately busted 262 people — including six homicide suspects and others wanted for assault, burglary, weapons offenses and drug offenses, KFOR reported.

Five missing children turned up in the investigation, the US Marshals Service said in a news release.

Meanwhile, 72 firearms, more than 9 kilograms of narcotics and nearly $17,000 were also recovered.

The sting, which ended Sept. 6, was part of a violent crime crackdown in and around Oklahoma City, according to KFOR.

Those arrested included Pablo Robledo, a known Surenos gang member who was collared on July 31 after fleeing from the Oklahoma County Detention Center while awaiting murder charges.

