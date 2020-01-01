Fox News

Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege of US Embassy in Baghdad as more American troops deployed

The siege outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad came to an end Wednesday afternoon after dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and their supporters withdrew from the compound. The two-day crisis started early Tuesday, when, in an orchestrated assault, hundreds of protesters stormed the embassy compound, one of the most heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic missions in the world.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS