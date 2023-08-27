US marines killed as military Osprey helicopter crashes over the Tiwi Islands in Australia

Three US marines have been killed in a horror helicopter crash during military exercises in northern Australia, with five others in a serious condition. The Boeing MV-22B Osprey, with 23 people on board, went down on Melville Island in the Tiwi Islands at 9.43am local time on Sunday. Five marines were flown from the scene to Royal Darwin Hospital, arriving just before 3pm local time, with the other 18 treated at the site of the crash. ‘Recovery efforts are ongoing,’ the Marine Rotational Force Darwin said.

‘The cause of the incident is under investigation. ‘Further details will be provided as the situation develops.’ Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a joint statement with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the Australian Defence Force is providing support to their US counterparts during this difficult time. ‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the three US service personnel who lost their lives, those who have been injured, the rest of the crew and indeed the entire United States armed forces,’ the statement said.

