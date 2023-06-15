A US man hurled two female American tourists 165ft down a ravine near a world famous German castle – killing one after he sexually assaulted her and her companion tried to fight him off, reports have claimed.

The horrific attack happened on Wednesday at Neuschwanstein castle, said to have been the inspiration for Disney’s ‘Cinderella’ castle. The man was later arrested and is being investigated for murder, attempted murder and one sexual offence.

Footage from the scene purportedly showed him being led away in handcuffs.

The two women, aged 21 and 22, met the man, 30, near the Marienbrücke bridge, a narrow footbridge that at its highest point crosses 300ft above the gorge and offers stunning views of the castle.

