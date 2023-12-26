US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed militants in Iraq after drone attack left three American troops wounded with one in a critical condition

Joe Biden on Christmas Day authorized air strikes in Iraq against militants behind a suicide drone strike earlier in the day, which wounded three U.S. service members – one of them critically.

Biden, who is spending Christmas at Camp David, was briefed on the attack which injured the U.S. trio at a base by Erbil airfield.

The president then took the decision to retaliate, and the U.S. military carried out the strikes at 1:45 GMT, likely killing ‘a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants’ and destroying multiple facilities used by the group.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said the airstrikes were a direct reprisal.

