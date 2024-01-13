US launches additional strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were targeted Friday by additional US airstrikes one day after a large-scale American and British aerial assault on the militant group. The latest air raid targeted a radar site used by the Houthis to target maritime traffic in the Red Sea and was smaller in scope compared to Thursday’s offensive, US officials told multiple outlets. The strike was carried out unilaterally by American forces, a US official told CNN, coming after the militant group launched at least one anti-ship ballistic missile Friday in response to the initial US- and UK-led attack. “So we did see one anti-ship ballistic missile that was fired today,” Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II told reporters during a briefing. “That did not hit any of any ships of any kind, and we’re still working through that.”

