A US journalist has been detained in Russia suspected of espionage, the FSB state security service said.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was held in Yekaterinburg in the Urals where he was on an assignment for The Wall Street Journal.

The reporter – an accredited foreign correspondent in Moscow – was held over alleged ‘illegal activities’ and was ‘suspected of espionage for the US government’, said the FSB.

The Journal said in a statement: ‘The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.’

Gershkovich was allegedly ‘engaged in the collection of information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex’ which constitute ‘state secrets’.

