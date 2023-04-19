U.S. fighter jets intercepted Russian bomber aircraft near Alaska Monday, according to the Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD made the announcement Wednesday in an official statement.

“The Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on April 17, 2023,” the defense organization said.

NORAD clarified that the Russian Tu-95 bombers did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace.

The command added that the aircraft activity was not seen as provocative or dangerous.

According to the statement, “NORAD aircraft, including F-16 fighters, F-22 fighters, KC-135 Stratotankers, and E-3 AWACS conducted the mission.”

