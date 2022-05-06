NY Post

US intelligence played a pivotal role in Ukraine’s attack on a flagship Russian warship last month, an American official said Thursday. Ukraine targeted and sank the Russian missile cruiser Moskva on April 14 with its own anti-ship missiles after the US provided “a range of intelligence” that included the location of the ship in the Black Sea, the official said on the condition of anonymity. The US was not aware of Ukraine’s attack until after it was completed, the official said, in comments that were first reported by NBC News. The high-profile sinking of the Moskva was a blow to Russia’s military, who denied the ship was taken down by Ukraine, instead claiming it sank due to an unexplained fire and “choppy seas.” The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet made news early in the war when Ukraine border guards defending a small island refused to surrender and told the ship to “go f–k yourself.” The disclosure of Washington’s role in the attack came as the Biden administration faces increasing political pressure to ramp up efforts to support the Ukrainian military two and half months into Russia’s unprovoked invasion. At the start of the conflict, the White House walked a tightrope of providing support to Kyiv while taking strides not to provoke Moscow into escalating the war.

Read more at the NY Post