A US huntress posed for a photo with a dead sheep and a blood-covered sex toy while on an all-girls trip to Norfolk. Larysa Switlyk originally provoked outrage last month when she took smiling pictures next to dead a goat during one of her hunting trips in Scotland. Angry Scots said she was ‘barbaric’ and ‘not welcome’ – but it appears not to have dissuaded her. This time the 33-year-old posed with a sex toy and a dead sheep while celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday with a group of female hunters. British hunter Jenna Gearing was on the trip but left because Larysa “disrespected” the animal. She said Larysa was excited about killing Chinese Water Deer which now live in Norfolk after being imported from Asia. Jenna added that the sex toy had been given as a birthday present but said Larysa was “rude and arrogant” throughout the trip. She told MailOnline : “It was a bit of fun during the party but I have no idea why it was brought out the following day on a hunt. “It was an appalling thing to do, a complete show of disrespect to the animal she has just killed.

