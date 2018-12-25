DAILY MAIL:

An American big-game hunter who boasted of gunning down local animals while visiting a Scottish island is now facing criminal charges.

Larysa Switlyk, 33, ‘a world-renowned hunter’ from Sarasota, Florida, was accused of ‘trophy hunting’ wild animals on the island of Islay, Scotland in September after she posed for a series of photos during the hunt.

Now, Police Scotland have confirmed that the hunter, who regularly posts photos of her hunts alongside her boyfriend Jason, has been reported for firearms offences, along with a 41-year-old man also from the US.

While she was pictured with slain goats, stags and sheep on Islay, hunting animals in season is not illegal in Scotland and she is facing a charge under Section 11a of the Firearms Act, which relates to how you can use borrowed shotguns legally.