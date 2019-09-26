YAHOO NEWS:

The Trump administration picked another fight with California Thursday, accusing the liberal state of being lax on water pollution and linking the problem in part to feces from homeless people.

“Based on data and reports, the EPA is concerned that California’s implementation of federal environmental laws is failing to meets its obligations required under delegated federal programs,” Andrew Wheeler, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom.

The federal government and Democrat-run California are at odds over a growing number of environmental issues.

For instance the administration of President Donald Trump, who regularly scoffs at global warming, wants to take away California’s special waiver to set its own stricter auto emissions standards.

California is working to be a pioneer on fighting climate change and go beyond environmental standards set by the federal government.

“The EPA is aware of the growing homelessness crisis developing in major California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the impact of this crisis on the environment,” Wheeler said in the letter to Newsom.