Experts are calling on America to crack down on the amount of ‘gender bending’ chemicals found in many everyday items after health officials in Europe slashed the cap to a new low.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an industrial chemical used in the production of plastics and aluminum cans that is present in a wide range of consumer products, from canned soups to sunglasses.

But experts have known for decades that BPA is an ‘endocrine disruptor’ – meaning it can imitate the body’s hormones and interfere with the production of and response to natural hormones like estrogen.

European officials drastically reduced the maximum amount of BPA by 20,000 times after finding that millions of people are likely consuming too much of the dangerous chemical, further widening the gap between what the EU considers acceptable versus the US Food and Drug Administration.

Matthew Casale director of environmental campaigns at the Public Interest Research Groups told DailyMail.com: ‘The FDA should take stronger steps to reduce our exposure to BPA in popular household products.’

