THE HILL:

The Biden administration on Monday announced it would be revoking diplomatic privileges for a dozen Russian spies accused of carrying out espionage under the cover of diplomacy.

“The U.S. has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” said Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

While Dalton said the move to expel the operatives from their U.N. diplomatic posts had been in process for months, it falls amid heightened tensions with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

