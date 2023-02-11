President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot down an object spotted at 40,000 feet over Alaska, less than a week after fighter jets targeted an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that had crossed the US and provoked a national uproar.

The unidentified object, which was about the size of a car and didn’t have the ability to maneuver, “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” the White House said. The nature of the craft was unknown though National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon downed off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday.

The Pentagon has deployed planes and helicopters to recover the object, which fell onto ice.

The US Federal Aviation Administration imposed temporary restrictions near Deadhorse, Alaska, as part of the shoot-down, barring pilots from a “national defense airspace” stretching from ground level up to 60,000 fleet — an altitude far higher than flown by private jets and airliners.

US officials said there had been no outreach to China about the latest object. There is nothing yet to indicate what it was or where it came from, and no evidence it came from China.

Its presence will, however, raise questions of whether there is any link to the Chinese balloon that was identified early last week and which the US argues was part of military-led espionage program in some 40 countries. US crews are working to recover the wreckage of that balloon.

In a separate briefing, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the search crews had located a significant amount of debris from the Chinese balloon, though he said bad weather was keeping them from bringing most of it up from the ocean floor.

