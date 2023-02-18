Vice President Kamala Harris announced the United States has determined the Russian military is committing crimes against humanity in its invasion of Ukraine.

Harris made the remarks on Saturday during her speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

“The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” Harris said.

“From the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes. Their actions are an assault on our common values, an attack on our common humanity,” Harris said.

Harris arrived Thursday morning in Munich, where she was greeted by Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder.

The conference runs from Feb. 17-19 and gathers world leaders to discuss pressing international security issues, including the war in Ukraine.

