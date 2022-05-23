THE JERUSALEM POST:

The Pentagon has denied a Ukrainian official’s claim that the United States is planning to attack Russia’s naval fleet in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a tweet on Friday, which has since been deleted, that the US “is preparing a plan to destroy the Black Sea Fleet,” Newsweek reported.

“The effective work of the Ukrainians on warships convinced [the USA] to prepare a plan to unblock the ports,” the tweet said. “Deliveries of powerful anti-ship weapons (Harpoon and Naval Strike Missile with a range of 250-300 km) are being discussed.”

The Newsweek report added that the Biden Administration is working on a plan to send anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, according to Reuters, and that US officials and congressional sources said that such missiles could either be shipped to the besieged country directly or transferred via an allied country in Europe.

However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby dismissed Geraschenko’s claim outright regarding US plans to attack Russian naval forces, saying, “I can tell you definitively that that’s not true. Just looking here, [there are] no changes that we observed in the maritime posture in the Black Sea.

