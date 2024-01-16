US carries out fresh strikes on Yemen taking out four Houthi anti-ship missiles that jihadists were preparing to launch

The US carried out four fresh strikes on Yemen on Tuesday targeting anti-ship ballistic missiles used by the Houthi rebels.The Yemeni rebels were preparing to use the facility to continue their attacks against western ships on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to US officials. ‘The US conducted self-defense strikes against four Houthi ballistic missiles that posed an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships,’ a US official told AFP.It’s the latest US military’s latest move against the Iran-aligned group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping after it declared war on the US over its support of Israel in the war against Hamas. The strikes came a day after the Yemeni rebels attacked a US cargo ship on Monday.

