Violent protesters storming the US Capitol on Wednesday marked the first time that the building had been breached since the War of 1812.

On Aug. 24, 1814, the British invaded Washington, D.C., and torched the Capitol after a victory over American forces at Bladensburg, Maryland, according to a government history of the building.

Under the command of Vice Admiral Sir Alexander Cockburn and Major General Robert Ross, the troops set fire to prominent rooms in the building, which at the time was still under construction.

At the time of the invasion, the Capitol building only included the north and south wings, which were connected by a wooden walkway, and also housed the Library of Congress, according to the building’s page.

The historic building was severely damaged by the troops, but saved from total destruction by a sudden rainstorm.

