US-Canada border has seen a staggering 6,100 migrants from 76 countries apprehended this year- more than in the last 10 years combined

A sector of the US-Canada border has seen a staggering surge of more than 6,000 migrants from 76 countries detained so far this fiscal year – more than the last 10 years combined, according to officials.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia rang the alarm on on Wednesday about the Swanton Sector, which covers the New York, New Hampshire and Vermont borders with Canada.

‘Over 6,100 apprehensions from 76 different countries in just 11 months, surpassing the last 10 years combined,’ Swanton Sector Chief Garcia posted on X. ‘Swanton Sector Agents are resolute and determined to hold the line across our 295 miles of border.’

In all of 2020, the region saw only about 1,000 Border Patrol apprehensions, and in 2021 just 365. The fiscal year goes from October- September.

The entire border has seen 7,633 crossings as of the end of July. That’s already more than in all of 2022, when there were 2,238 apprehensions, and for all of 2021, when there were 916.

