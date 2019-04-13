NEW YORK POST:

The Trump administration can keep sending asylum seekers back to Mexico after an appeals court temporarily reversed a ruling that halted the policy.

The decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals came Friday as the asylum policy was set to end on Monday night. The government told the court that the U.S. is facing “a humanitarian and security crisis” at the southern border and needs the policy to deal with surging number of refugees, Reuters reported.

Friday’s two-paragraph decision marked a rare ruling from the 9th Circuit in favor of Trump, who has criticized the court for blocking his immigration policy in previous cases.

Since January, the administration has sent more than 1,000 asylum seekers, mostly from Central America, back to Mexico to wait the months or years it can take to process claims through an overloaded immigration system.