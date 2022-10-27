New American nuclear bombs due to arrive in Europe next year will actually arrive this year amid fears Putin could use one of his own atomic weapons over Ukraine.

B61-12 air-dropped gravity bombs, an updated version of America’s main nuclear bomb, will be delivered to European allies this December instead of spring 2023, according to a diplomatic cable seen by Politico.

The new bomb, which is supposed to be more accurate than its predecessor, will be distributed to storage sites across the continent with older versions removed.

The move comes amid nuclear sabre-rattling by Putin who has repeatedly threatened to use Russia‘s atomic arsenal against the West over the war in Ukraine.

