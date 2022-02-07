CNN:

Making her Olympic debut for Team China, California-born figure skater Zhu Yi was eager to prove herself to the Chinese public.

Instead, the 19-year-old is facing a firestorm on Chinese social media after she fell flat on the ice and finished last in the women’s short program team event Sunday.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, the hashtag “Zhu Yi has fallen” gained 200 million views in just a few hours. Many questioned why Zhu, an American-born skater, was picked to represent China at the expense of an athlete born in the country.

“This is such a disgrace,” said a comment with 11,000 upvotes.

READ MORE