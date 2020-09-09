EXCLUSIVE: One U.S. wounded veteran is speaking out against his image being used across all social media platforms to further perpetuate a story he believes is false and made up by Democrats for political gain.

“I’m just so irritated that they put my image up there because now it looks like the president called me a loser.” Bobby Henline, a four-tour Iraq War veteran told Fox News referring to comments allegedly made by the president regarding wounded veterans. “And they’re using that to sell something that they believe in for their agenda. It’s not fair to put us [veterans] as props in the middle of all that,”

Last week, The Atlantic published a story in which anonymous sources claimed President Trump had made disparaging remarks about fallen U.S. soldiers and veterans, calling them “suckers” and “losers” in 2018.

