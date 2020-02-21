NY POST

The US and the Taliban have reached an “understanding” that could lead to “a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan” — and ultimately, end America’s oldest war, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday. A seven-day reduction of violence period will begin Friday night — and if it is successful, US and Taliban officials will sign the long-sought-after peace agreement Feb. 29 in Doha, Qatar, a senior State Department official told the Associated Press. The two parties have been engaged in “extensive talks” intended to “facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce United States and Allied Forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghan soil to threaten the United States or our allies,” Pompeo said in a statement.

