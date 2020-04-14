BUSINESS-STANDARD:

The US government will allow applicants for H-1B visas to continue in the country, helping thousands of Indian professionals stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant document that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme, according to the US Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a new notification, has said it recognises that there are immigration-related challenges as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

