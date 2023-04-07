The Air Force is allowing recruits to have a higher percentage of body fat to ‘broaden the pool’ of Americans they can call to service as it struggles to find new members.

Male recruits are now permitted to have up to 26 percent body fat up from 20 percent while females can have 36 percent up from 28 percent.

According to medical experts, however, a high percentage of body fat can increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other health conditions with the proposed percentage points reaching ‘dangerously high’ levels.

Air Force Recruiting Service spokeswoman Leslie Brown said that it’s hoped the changes will encourage more people to join, although they will still be expected to meet the same fitness standards.

