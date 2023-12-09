UPenn’s Jewish students still subjected to ‘anger and aggression,’ protesters chanting ‘we are Hamas’

The University of Pennsylvania campus is a hotbed of antisemitism, with students openly chanting, “We are Hamas,” and others accused of hate-motivated crimes still allowed in class, The Post has learned.

Students Eyal Yakoby and Jordan Davis this week filed a lawsuit claiming Penn broke federal civil rights law and selectively enforces its rules to “avoid protecting Jewish students from hatred and harassment.”

Yakoby, 21, claimed to The Post there are still “professors and students” at the university who he says are “openly antisemitic.”

“It’s madness — they’re still coming to class and employed by Penn,” he said. “We had one student who was back in class last Monday while facing [criminal] charges.

“I think it’s absolutely despicable and a failure of the university.

READ MORE