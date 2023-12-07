UPenn students and donors DEMAND president Elizabeth Magill resign after ‘unacceptable’ statements at congressional hearing – as Jewish students describe fear on campus and she offers grovelling statement

University of Pennsylvania students and donors have demanded president Elizabeth Magill resign after her ‘unacceptable’ statements at a congressional hearing.

Liz Magill was one of three university chiefs who failed to answer for the antisemitism on their campuses – as she told Congress that reprimanding students who call for a Jewish genocide was not paramount – instead, it’s ‘context’ specific.

A petition calling for Magill’s resignation had grown to more than 10,300 signatures by Thursday morning.

Organizers said that her failure to condemn antisemitic acts, ‘has effectively amplified their message, creating an environment where such bigotry feels tolerated, if not endorsed, by the university leadership.’

Students, faculty members, and donors alike have vocalized their disdain towards the president – whose words and actions have shown her lackluster desire to stop the rabid antisemitism on UPenn’s campus.

Marc Rowan, the board chair at the Wharton School of Business at Penn, asked the board of trustees to rescind their support for Magill.

