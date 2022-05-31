BREITBART:
A University of Pennsylvania professor drew ridicule online for suggesting that first responders waited too long to engage the shooter in Uvalde, Texas last week because “police didn’t give a damn” about “brown kids.”
In a since-deleted tweet from Friday, UPenn Religious Studies and Africana Studies Professor Anthea Butler — who is also an MSNBC contributor — suggested that racism was responsible for the police failure to stop a gunman at a Texas elementary school in an attack that left 19 children and two adults dead.
“So since no one else will ask, I will. Did those children die because most of them were Mexican American and the police didn’t give a damn about a school w predominately brown kids? I mean, because it’s Texas.. and if you think everyone who isn’t white is illegal..”
Butler — whose 2021 book “White Evangelical Racism” charges that racism is at the core of conservative evangelical activism and power — seemed to disregard the fact that the attacker in the Hispanic-majority City of Uvalde was himself of Latino descent, as were the city’s police chief, Daniel Rodríguez, the school’s police chief, Pedro Arredondo, and several other officers at the scene.