WSOC:

Two people were killed and four have been injured in a shooting at UNCC Tuesday afternoon, MEDIC tweeted. The shooter is in custody, a source said. The LOCKDOWN is still in place.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Trystan A. Terrell, 22, and is in custody.

Shots fired were reported at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near Kennedy Hall at UNCC, officials said.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself, immediately,” officials at UNCC tweeted.

Channel 9 was there as Terrell was brought to jail. So far, no details have been released about a possible motive in the shooting