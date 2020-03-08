USNI News:

A sailor in Naples, Italy and a Marine in Virginia have both tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus. This marks the first time the virus has been discovered in the Navy and Marine Corps, according to a Saturday statement from U.S. European Command and the Marines.

The sailor, who worked at Naval Support Activity Naples, was found to have the virus on Friday, according to the statement and is the first confirmed case of a U.S. service member in Europe

“The member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and host nation guidelines,” read the statement.

“Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken. Personnel that the service member immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residence.”

NSA Naples is home to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. 6th Fleet. Italy has been among the worst hit by the virus. As of Friday, Italy had 4,636 confirmed cases and 197 deaths, according to a tabulation of cases by Johns Hopkins University.

