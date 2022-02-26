USNI:

Russia launched an amphibious assault on Ukraine, bringing in thousands of naval personnel ashore, a senior defense official said Friday.

The amphibious assault is underway into Ukraine, through the Sea of Azov, coming into west of Mariupol, the senior defense official told reporters.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters the Department of Defense did not have “perfect visibility” on the assault and could not provide exact numbers for how many troops Russian put ashore through landing ships.

The amphibious assault is a piece of the Russian plan to cut off the Donbas region and continue to target population centers, Kirby said.

Until now, the Russian navy largely played a supporting role in the Ukrainian invasion, which Russia began early Thursday morning, USNI News previously reported.

The amphibious assault comes from one of two amphibious task forces Moscow assembled for its attack on the neighboring country. Another task force is in Crimea and could land troops in Odesa.

Two commercial vessels, off of the port in Odesa, were hit by Russian fire, according to Naval News. The Namura Queen, flying under the flag of Panama, took a missile to her stern.

