The Telegraph:

Police have declared a knife rampage that killed three in Reading as a terror incident. The man arrested at the scene yesterday is Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old ‘refugee’ from Libya, The Telegraph can reveal.

Mr Saadallah was detained by police in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening.

Witnesses claimed he approached a group of middle aged men who had been sat drinking in the park and suddenly began stabbing at them.

Three men died in the attack and one other remains in hospital in a stable condition. Another has been discharged.

It is understood Mr Saadallah came to Britain several years ago as a refugee following the civil war in Libya. Mental health is being considered a major factor in the incident, security source said.

Armed counter terrorism police raided his flat in nearby Basingstoke Road late on Saturday night and removed a number of items including a large circular saw.

Neil Basu, the head of Counter Terror Police, said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“There is no specific intelligence to suggest that anyone attending crowded places is at risk,” he added.

