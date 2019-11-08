STEYN ONLINE:

On June 7th 2019 Blaze TV lost on every single one of almost a hundred claims in their second ten-million-dollar suit against me. Less than a month later, July 2nd, the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court ordered Blaze to pay me over one million dollars in legal fees.

In February 2017, Cary Katz and CRTV fired me, canceled my TV show, and sued me for $10 million. They lost, comprehensively – that’s to say, on every single one of their claims. Nonetheless, they staggered on into a second and then third year of litigation, because a vengeful and unprincipled billionaire refused to accept his defeat. Since that first suit, Katz’s CRTV network has ceased to exist. They’ve now “merged” with Glenn Beck’s The Blaze to become part of Blaze TV. So far Katz’s second largest shareholder seems to be enjoying it about as well as you might expect, and about as much as the audience. Three of Mark Levin’s CRTV colleagues have instantlydeparted. CRTV, LLC is likewise defunct.

So two-and-a-half years after CRTV sued me for ten million dollars and eighteen months after they lost, totally, we’re still here and they’re not – as I foresaw (“I promise we shall be here long after CRTV is gone“). Don’t know what I ever did to Glenn Beck that made him want to sign on to Katz and Levin’s loser suits. We’d always had very cordial relations, and he helped make America Alone and “A Marshmallow World” bestsellers. But times change…

Immediately after their initial loss, Katz decided to double-down on his wrongdoing and mendacity and told us he would never pay the judge’s award of damages. Within days of CRTV’s defeat going public (“Conservative Pundit Wins $4M From Network That Fired Him“), he and his corporate sock-puppet then re-sued me, this time for a combined $25 million. My old boss Conrad Black, whom Katz named as Grievance 75B in his floppo “statements at issue“, wrote a characteristically sharp summary in The National Post of the poker-playing billionaire’s tedious and unavailing cases. But, for the benefit of the many lawyers among our readership who purport to be interested in this kind of thing, we provide a more detailed guide to Katz’s unsuccessful suits as follows:

1) CRTV vs STEYN: THE VERDICT

Here’s Judge Gordon’s original award in the very first CRTV vs Steyn suit. In this case, I’m the petitioner, in that I had to go to the New York Supreme Court to get the deadbeats CRTV to pay up what Judge Gordon said they owed me.

2) BLAZE TV/CRTV vs STEYN: THE SECOND VERDICT

Here’s CRTV/Blaze’s return to the American Arbitration Association to sue me second time around for breach of contract, for another $10 million. In this case, I’m the respondent. Yet again Blaze TV lost – on every single one of almost a hundred claims.

3) KATZ vs CRTV: THE SELF-SUING STUNT

Here’s Cary Katz’s self-suing bollocks in the Clark County Court, Nevada, where Katz’s left buttock is suing Katz’s right buttock to drive his own company into pseudo-insolvency and therefore be too broke to pay me what it owes. Here, because he’s suing himself and is therefore both plaintiff and defendant, I’m the plaintiff-in-intervention.

4) KATZ vs STEYN: THE FEDERAL FLOPUPDATE: THE MARK STEYN LAWSUIT AGAINST MARK LEVIN’S TV NETWORK

Finally, here’s Katz’s personal defamation suit in federal court for $15 million. I’m the defendant. This suit was dismissed and the case closed by Judge Jennifer Dorsey on August 16th 2019.