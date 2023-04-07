A brutal and brazen attack on former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani outside his mother’s Marina District home has left him battling for his life and neighbors on edge.

According to friends, Carmignani was he leaving the family home on Magnolia Street between Buchanan and Laguna streets on Wednesday when he was approached by three men.

“Last night at 7pm in the marina district at Laguna and Chestnut Street, a friend and former San Francisco Commissioner was brutally beaten by a group of homeless people in front of his home,” Joe Alioto Veronese, a prominent lawyer and friend, posted on Twitter. “He is at SF general fighting for his life. Pray4Him.”

Carmignani was beaten with a pipe leaving him with severe head injuries including a fractured skull. He was rushed to San Francisco General and underwent emergency surgery. His condition has not been released.

“He is a big guy,” Veronese told the San Francisco Chronicle. “They slashed his face with a knife and continued to hit him with a pole.”

