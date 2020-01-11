North Shore News

The incident on Lynn Valley Rd. in #NorthVan has now been resolved. One male was taken into custody by officers at the scene and the road has been reopened to traffic.

North Vancouver RCMP have blocked off the main entrance to Lynn Valley as they deal with a potentially armed man barricaded in a home near William Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m., an upstairs neighbour called 911 to say someone in the downstairs suite had a gun. “We cordoned off and contained the area. We also asked a couple of people living in neighbouring homes to temporarily leave their residences just for their safety,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries, North Vancouver RCMP spokesman. North Vancouver RCMP has since called in the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team as well as a crisis negotiator who has made contact with a man in the basement suite.

