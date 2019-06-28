BREITBART:

“I have not been raped,” Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll said in an interview the New York Times posted Thursday morning.

Author E. Jean Carroll made a rape claim against President Trump in an excerpt of her book – What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal – posted in New York Magazine last week.

She claimed the alleged assault took place in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1995, but there are no witnesses, tapes, or reports to back up her accusation.

The mainstream media were quick to give Carroll a platform, but as her public appearances increased, her claims progressively weakened.

In an interview with the New York Times’ podcast, The Daily, Carroll denied being raped altogether.

“Every woman gets to choose her word. Every woman gets to choose how she describes it. This is my way of saying it. This is my word. My word is ‘fight,’” she explained.

“My word is not the victim word. I have not – I have not been raped,” she continued. “I have – something has not been done to me. I fought. That’s the thing”.