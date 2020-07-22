UPDATE: Charges pending for man accused of kneeling on child’s neck in social media photo

WHIO-TV

Charges are pending review by the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office against a man accused of kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old child in a photo shared on social media, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who deputies identified as Isaiah Jackson, 20, has been booked in the Clark County Jail on a probation violation and remains in the jail Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records.

The sheriff’s office said a case against Jackson has been presented to the prosecutor’s office who will “provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges” that Jackson will face in the alleged incident, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a media release. Investigators did not detail the charges Jackson might be charged with.

Deputies said an investigation was launched Tuesday after they were made aware of the photo, which shows a man with his knee on the back of a child’s neck. The child appears to be crying in the photo while a second person holds the child’s hands behind their back. The photo’s caption read “Blm now.”

Investigators made contact with the child, their mother, and Jackson. The child was transported to an area hospital for examination, however they did not suffer any injuries from the incident deputies said.

The baby in the photo appears to be crying, and a woman can be seen holding the child’s arms behind its back.

The picture quickly went viral on social media, with many political reporters and personalities, largely conservative, expressing outrage.

