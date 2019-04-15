MIAMI HERALD:

A federal judge Monday ordered the detention of Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman arrestedtrying to enter President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club.

“It does appear to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious,” Magistrate Judge William Matthewman said at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, adding that he considered Zhang, 33, a flight risk and believed she would return to China if released before trial.

Matthewman said the weight of the evidence against Zhang — who pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of making false statements to federal officers and entering restricted property — is “quite strong.” Prosecutors had asked to keep her locked up.

Although no allegations of espionage have been made against Zhang, federal prosecutor Rolando Garcia said more charges are still possible. The FBI is treating her case as a national-security matter, sources have told the Miami Herald. Her arrest raised questions about security at Mar-a-Lago — and whether foreign adversaries could seek to penetrate the president’s Palm Beach club.