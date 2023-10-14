Up to 100 pro-Palestine protesters demanding US halt aid to Israel are arrested outside Jewish Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer’s NYC home, as Biden phones families of US kidnap victims

Up to 100 protesters have been arrested at a Pro-Palestine demonstration outside the Brooklyn home of Jewish Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer.

The protesters called for an end to US aid for Israel on a day of mass protest in New York and around the world after the leader of Hamas called for a global ‘day of outrage.’

Hundreds of people, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, gathered at the Grand Army Plaza before marching a short distance to the senator’s Park Slope residence and blocking the street.

Protesters were arrested in the street, after blocking the flow of traffic, and placed on two MTA buses.

The demonstration comes as Schumer prepares to depart for Israel this weekend, where he will lead a delegation of senators to show support for the country’s government, a spokesperson announced on Friday.

