‘Unwatchable’: Viewers Blast RNC, Fox for Including Univision in Debate

Viewers of the second Republican National Committee (RNC) debate blasted the RNC as well as Fox News for including Univision as a partner in the event.

The debate kicked off with Univision anchor Ilia Calderón opening up the debate by speaking Spanish, telling viewers that the candidates are trying to win them over.

“Please allow me to welcome our Spanish speaking audience,” Calderón said, stating in Spanish, “A good evening to all. From the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Republican presidential candidates also seek your vote for the party’s primaries. Welcome.”

But the irritation of the inclusion of Univision only grew throughout the night, as moderators asked about “gun violence,” amnesty, Obamacare, and more.

“It’s a good thing Univision is an official media partner of this debate so issues that matter Republican voters are covered — said not one Republican primary or caucus voter,” Sean Spicer observed as one commenter remarked, “It was pretty obvious when they tried to get the candidates to sign on to amnesty.”

“Why do we continue to get questions from the left from Univision?” David Limbaugh asked. “No wonder we’re in the mess we’re in.”

“Univision moderator advocates big time for open borders and amnesty,” the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway observed. “Candidates handled it fairly well.”

READ MORE