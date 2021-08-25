The New York Daily News:

An unvaccinated pregnant nurse in Alabama has died of COVID-19, along with her unborn baby, and now her grieving husband is urging expectant moms to get their shots.

Haley Mulkey Richardson, 32, died Aug. 20 while seven months pregnant with her second child. Advertisement

Shortly before her death, she lost the child she was expecting with husband Jordan Richardson, according to a GoFundMe page for her family.

Jordan told WKRG-TV News 5 that his wife had postponed getting vaccinated because she had concerns about how it might affect a second pregnancy.

“We were just worried that there may be complications from that standpoint with having a baby and once she was pregnant, so she was not vaccinated,” he told the station.

“I think she would have advocated for it though, knowing this would be the outcome,” he said.

Federal health officials and OB-GYN experts strongly advise pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a recent statement. ADVERTISEMENT

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” she said.

Haley, who had no reported preexisting conditions other than her pregnancy, contracted COVID at the end of July. She was admitted to the hospital and wrote about her experience in an Aug. 9 Facebook post.

“Here in the dark, in the wee hours of the morning, it is so easy to pretend that all of this was just a nightmare or that I’m just here in this hospital bed due to my own issues with Covid. Not for anything being wrong with my sweet baby girl whom I thought I was protecting in my own womb,” she wrote.

“I know the prognosis, and I know the reality,” she shared.

Her husband, a resident of Theodore, Ala., said he’s now taking life day by day as he navigates being a single parent to the couple’s surviving daughter, Katie.

“It’s kind of odd to say, but she’s got one up there, and I got one down here to take care of, so it makes it a little bit easier,” he told WKRG-TV. Nancy Dillon New York Daily News Contact

More at The New York Daily News