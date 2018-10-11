PAGE SIX:

n a stunning letter unsealed Thursday, Manhattan prosecutors disclosed serious credibility issues with one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers — and possible police misconduct.

The Sept. 12 letter from Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon to defense lawyer Ben Brafman was filed under a protective order, which Justice James Burke lifted Thursday.

On Feb. 2, Det. Nicholas DiGaudio interviewed a friend of Weinstein accuser Lucia Evans by telephone but told prosecutors she didn’t want to cooperate, according to the filing.

About six months later, prosecutors interviewed the pal, who said that she was with Evans at a Manhattan bar in the summer of 2004 when Weinstein offered the women “cash if they exposed their breasts to him.”

Evans told her friend when they walked home that night that she had flashed her breasts to Weinstein in the restaurant’s hallway.

Sometime later, Evans told the pal that she had gone to Weinstein’s office “where the Defendant told her, in substance, that he would arrange for the Complainant to receive an acting job if she agreed to perform oral sex upon him.”

The friend told prosecutors that Evans admitted she performed the sex act and during the conversation was “upset, embarrassed and shaking.”